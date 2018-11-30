× Do your best Clark Griswold impression in the 33rd QC holiday lighting contest

ROCK ISLAND- The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 33rd Annual Holiday Lighting Contest come December.

To nominate a residential or commercial light display, send the name and address of the display by e-mail to douglass.kathryn@rigov.org or call (309) 732-2905 by 5:00 p.m on Wednesday, December 12.

Officials say judging will take place on the evening of December 17.

All displays should be illuminated by 5:30 p.m.

Winners of the 2016 and 2017 Holiday Lighting Contest are not eligible.