Cast of “Disney on Ice Presents: Frozen” performs on Good Morning Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The cast of "Disney on Ice Presents: Frozen" woke up early on November 30th.

They appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities with News 8's Ryan Jenkins.

They're in town for performances at the TaxSlayer Center.

Audiences will recognize Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer.

Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, the whole family can also sing along to unforgettable music and there will be special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more.

The last show is Sunday, December, 2.