Davenport man wanted for armed carjacking

DAVENPORT, Iowa- After stealing a 71-year-old mans SUV and cutting his hand, several warrants have been issued for the arrest of a Davenport man.

Police are looking for Douglas Scott Sweatt, 46, after they say he threatened to kill a 71-year-old man if he didn’t give up his 2015 Ford Escape.

Thursday, November 29, around 1:40 p.m. police say they found the victim with a cut on his hand.

The unnamed man had a cut on his hand and told police that Sweatt wrestled him out of the car and to the ground.

Sweatt then drove off in the 71-year-old mans Ford Escape that police valued at over $10,000.

Police were able to identify the carjacker from video of the incident.

Sweat is facing the following charges:

Theft 1st degree Robbery 1st degree Going armed with intent Carrying weapons- knife used in crime

The 71-year-old victim from Davenport was treated for minor injuries and released.