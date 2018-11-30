Check out the reaction from the winner of our Mexico Vacation Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Nearly 2,500 of you entered our Passport to Paradise contest with nearly 10,000 individual entries. Out of those entries, we randomly drew the name of Elizabeth Frazelle of Moline, Illinois.

On Thursday, November 29th, Stormtrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen surprised Elizabeth and her family by first telling her she was a "finalist." On camera, Eric asked if she would be disappointed if he told her she lost. "Is it okay to cry?" she said. But then the secret was up and Eric announced she was the winner.

We would like to give a special thank you to the Chicago/Rockford International Airport, Apple Vacations, and RIU Resorts. The Frazelle family will be enjoying a non-stop flight from Rockford to Cancun where they will meet an Apple Vacation representative. From there, they will travel on a coach to the fabulous RIU Playacar where it is all inclusive for four days and three nights. The prize package is valued at $2,000.

When asked if she's ever won anything before, she said she plays the lottery but has never gotten a winning ticket. Congratulations Liz! We want to see pictures of your trip.