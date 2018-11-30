Bad commute combo: Fog and freezing temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9:00 a.m. this morning. Not only did we have a little patchy freezing drizzle overnight, now we have this.

Temperatures are also well below freezing. That means a thick layer of frost and black ice will be seen across the area through mid-morning. Your most slippery part of the commute could be your first few steps outside.

Keep in mind, unless there's salt on the surfaces you're on, you'll have icy conditions. So use caution if you're headed out. And don't try to make up time on the highways this morning and keep your headlights on so people can see you.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen