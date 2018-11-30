1 of 5 Iowa medical marijuana dispensaries to open in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – People across the Quad Cities will now be able to purchase medical marijuana now that cannabis will be legal in Iowa beginning December 1st.

Five dispensaries will open across Iowa, including “Have a Heart Compassionate Care” in Davenport where they are all about the color green.

“We just want to make a very welcoming, homey vibe here,” says Jesse McPherson, the company’s Regional Merchandise Manager.

Some of the company’s managers flew in to Davenport to put the final touches together before the dispensary opens at the beginning of December.

“People are unsure about the products, so making it a good comfortable environment that people don’t really expect I think is our main goal,” explains McPherson.

According to McPherson, people are in need of medication and are unable to get access to it. Therefore, dispensaries like “Have a Heart” are popping up - to give patients locations to obtain the right medications.

The dispensary will offer tinctures, creams, and capsules to help patients with cancer, Crohn’s disease and other illnesses.

“It’s definitely important here in Iowa that we have access to cannabis. You know there are a lot of qualifying conditions that could really be helped out with CBD,” says Adam Peckels, a regional manager.

Patients must be 21 years old and have a medical card approved by the state to buy medical marijuana.

“It goes through the system, we pick the order, we take it to the counter, we go ahead and sell it to you,” Peckels details.

“If it’s legally available and it’s safe and it’s regulated everyone wins,” says McPherson.

Iowa is the 32nd state to legalize medical marijuana. Lawmakers say patients must have a qualifying condition like cancer, seizures, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, AIDS or HIV, Parkinson’s or ALS, and many terminal illnesses.

Illinois expanded it’s medical marijuana program earlier this year.