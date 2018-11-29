Wheel of Misfortune: Brittani Mork, wanted for armed violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, November 28, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 30-year-old Brittany Mork. Mork is wanted for failure to appear and armed violence.

She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.