Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, Evan Massey Reaches Milestone, North Scott GBB, Assumption BB

Rock Island and Moline renew their roundball rivalry at Wharton Fieldhouse. The Lady Rocks cruised to a 65-40 win to extend their Western big 6 win Streak.

Quincy makes the long drive to play Alleman. The Blue Devils picking up a 55-38 win. Galesburg travels to United Township and beats the Pnthers 45-44 in over time it is the 901st win for Galesburg Head Coach Evan Massey.

Evan Massey reached the milestone of 900 wins for his coaching career when the Silver Streaks beat Pontiac 31-21. Massey was excited about the historic night and still feels the drive to continue coaching.

North Scott Girls open MAC play with a 62-35 win over north Scott.

Assumption opens their season with a tough home loss to Dubuque Wahlert 62-61.