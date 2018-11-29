Watch: massive clock at Purdue University nearly crushes two construction workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana -- Two construction workers are lucky to still be alive after a giant clock fell from a crane and crashed to the ground.

A bell tower at Purdue University was undergoing a renovation project that involved installing a clock face. The clock was hanging from a crane when it dropped, falling nearly 160 feet.

In the video, you can see the clock fall several feet before hitting the deck of a cherry picker the workers were standing on. The massive time piece then toppled off of the platform, hitting the tower on the way down before smashing to the ground below.

Surprisingly, neither of the workers were injured.

Officials at the company in charge of the repairs say the business has been around for 175 years. They say safety is the company's highest priority.