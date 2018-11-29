× QC’s best “No Shave November” beard announced

QUAD CITIES- After a heated month-long battle, the beard to rule them all in the Illinois vs Iowa competition has been decided.

The fundraiser, called “The Battle of the Beards” included 12 agencies raising money for Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

The competition “pits Iowa Law Enforcement against Illinois Law Enforcement to determine which side of the river can grow the best beards.”

Decided by a panel of celebrity judges, the bearded warrior that emerged victorious is Officer Urban of the Moline Police Department!

Our very own Elizabeth Wadas was on the panel of judges.

The following department participated: Davenport Police, Bettendorf Police, Scott County Sheriff’s, LeClaire Police, Rock Island Police, Rock Island County Sheriff’s, Milan Police, Moline Police, East Moline Police, Silvis Police, Coal Valley Police, and Augustana Campus Police.

According to The Moline Police Department “We raised over $22,000 for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities and Tudi’s Tribe“