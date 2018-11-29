× UPDATE: Phone service restored after outage in Rock Island County

PORT BYRON, Illinois — Residents waiting for a call can expect to hear a ring anytime again.

Land line services have been restored to the Port Byron area after a service outage.

Residents, especially in the Port Byron area of Rock Island county, experienced home phone outages, according to a press release by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The outages were reported at 6:40 a.m., according to the release and lasted over two hours.

Home phone numbers beginning with (309) and (523) were the ones that experienced the problem, the release stated. Frontier Communications restored service.

If you need assistance, you can contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at (309)794-9111 from a cell phone.