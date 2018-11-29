× Peoria woman arrested for killing mother of 5, widowing newly wed husband

PEORIA, Illinois- A 31-year-old Peoria woman has been arrested after police say she killed a mother of five.

Tuesday, November 27, around 1:47 p.m. police say they found three women in a parking lot in the 4600 block of North Brandywine Drive.

One of the women, Markesha Jeffries was gravely wounded from being stabbed.

The suspect, Sheyanah N. Lee 31, was taken into custody at the scene and brought to the Peoria Police Department to be interrogated by police.

Lee was then arrested for murder. Police say Lee was also arrested for mob action and battery in an unrelated incident.

Markesha Jeffries was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after she was pronounced dead from her wounds at the hospital.

According to court records, Lee appeared in Peoria County Court on Wednesday. She faces 60 years in prison if convicted.

Her bond is one million dollars and her next court date is two days after Christmas.

Markesha Jeffries had an order of protection against Sheyanah Lee.

She leaves behind five young children under the age of nine, and a seven year relationship with her husband of one year, Issac Jefferies.