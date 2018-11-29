× New partnership hopes to combat nursing shortage

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are hoping a new partnership with the University of Iowa College of Nursing can help combat a statewide nursing shortage.

A press conference will be held on November 29 at 10:30 a.m. announcing a new agreement between the schools.

Its a “RN to BSN in 3 + 1.5” program, which means students would be able to obtain Registered Nurse (RN) status in 3 years, then transfer to the University of Iowa College of Nursing and complete a Bachelor of Nursing Science (BSN) degree in an additional year and a half.

The agreement comes during a time where the Iowa Board of Nursing says the average age of a nurse in the state is 50-years-old or older.

In the United States, the average age of a nurse is 47.

This means many nurses are getting ready to consider retirement. As those nurses retire, the country could face a serious nursing shortage.

The colleges hope this new program will help combat that shortage, and provide new opportunity in Iowa communities.