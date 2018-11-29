New Illinois law requires children to be placed in rear-facing car seats until two years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A new law in Illinois will require parents to put their kids in a rear-facing car seat until the age of two.

Illinois State Trooper Jason Wilson said the police will enforce the law when it goes into effect on January 1, 2019.

"Not to pick on people, not to try to write tickets to parents," said Wilson. "We know what can happen, and we don't want to see it happen to anybody else's family."

Crash tests and personal experience have convinced first responders that rear-facing car seats are the safest option for young children.

"A majority of accidents involve a front end collision, so in that way the child will be pulled down into the seat," said Rock Island Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Graff.

He recommended that parents always follow the manufacturer's harnessing instructions and height and weight limitations. Installing a car seat properly can be challenging, so the fire department in Rock Island and other communities in the Quad Cities area offer expert help.

Parents are encouraged to call their local fire department, where a certified Child Passenger Safety technician is likely to be.

For a full explanation of the new law and other safety tips, visit the website of the Illinois Secretary of State.

https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/drivers/childsafety.html