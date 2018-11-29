Gov. Rauner speaks publicly for the first time since conceding defeat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois-Illinois governor Bruce Rauner spoke November 29 about the future of the state.

It's his first public speech since conceding the election to Democrat J-B Pritzker earlier this month.

Governor Rauner also spoke about the veto session now being held in Springfield. He says lawmakers' decision to overturn a veto on Medicaid eligibility and lawsuit settlements will hurt taxpayers.

Rauner stated during his speech:

"I'm very scared for the people of Illinois. I believe that the folks who put Illinois into a financial quagmire are back into complete control of the government. The policies that created the financial mess in Illinois are the policies that will be dominating without any resistance"

He says these sort of bills are the reason Illinois is in debt.