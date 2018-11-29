Freezing rain/drizzle in spots overnight

Radar early this evening shows an area of rain mixed with freezing rain, sleet, and snow working through much of central and eastern Iowa. As of 6:30pm road crews in Iowa were applying a mix of liquid and solid material and numerous plow cameras showed a light glaze on some road surfaces.

The forcing driving this mixed area of precipitation is expected to decrease as we head further into the evening hours. Still, we could see a few slick roads develop, especially to the south of the Quad Cities where the heaviest precipitation is currently lining up.

Most if not all of this precipitation will be over by the time we reach midnight as this system moves off to the east. Roads will be in good shape for the Friday morning commute with no further rain or snow expected overnight. Areas of fog will be likely but create only a few minor delays where dense fog forms.

Bridges and overpasses will see the biggest impact where a light glaze appears likely. Any other elevated surface such as handrails and platforms could also see some light accumulation.

Dry conditions are expected for Friday with another mild afternoon of high temperatures in the middle 30s. The threat for heavy rain arrives by Saturday morning when widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms look likely. Many areas will pick up around an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall by Saturday night.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

