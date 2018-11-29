NEW THIS MORNING: Firefighters battle flames in Buffalo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, Iowa - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Buffalo.

The fire was reported just before 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29.

The owner of the house told News 8 he woke up to the smell of smoke. When he walked outside, he saw his garage, R.V. and part of his house were engulfed in flames.

Officials at the scene have not released any information pertaining to the fire.

The owner said everyone made it out unharmed.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.