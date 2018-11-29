Burlington music teacher may lose license over ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A Burlington music teacher may lose his license after an investigation showed he had texted and called a teenage student.

Back in January of 2018, a complaint was filed against Scott D. Teater, a teacher from Notre Dame Jr. - Sr. High School, according to a hearing notice from the Board of Educational Examiners of the State of Iowa.

Teater was charged with "soliciting or encouraging a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship with a student," according to the hearing notice.

The notice said that an investigation showed that during the summer of 2017, Teater texted and called a 15-year-old student from out of state. He had served as a music instructor for the student during a summer program.

"The communications were personal in nature and sometimes occurred late in the evening," read the hearing notice.

Teater's license is valid through 2020. According to the board's hearing notice, the "matter may be resolved by surrender of your license or an agreement to accept a lesser sanction."

The hearing was set for Monday, December 10 at 1 p.m.

