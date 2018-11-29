Bettendorf alderwoman passes away after battle with cancer

BETTENDORF, Iowa –Bettendorf’s Third-Ward Alderman, Debe LaMar, has passed away.

LaMar died on Thursday, November 29 after a long battle with cancer, according to a statement from the City of Bettendorf. She was 61.

“With Debe’s passing, we lost a dear friend and tireless community advocate” said Mayor Bob Gallagher. “Until her last day, Debe continued to fight for what’s right and represent not only her ward, but the entire community with passion, dignity and respect. She will be sorely missed.”

“Debe was a great grass roots council member, serving the community that she grew up in,” City Administrator Decker Ploehn said. “She also fought hard for the “little guy.” I was inspired to watch Debe grow through the years to become a seasoned Alderman, serving her constituents with pride and devotion.”

LaMar served five terms on city council starting in 1998. She also served as Mayor Pro-tem for seven years.

According to the city, one of her most proud accomplishments was the splash pad at Lincoln Park, which was dedicated to her in June of 2018.