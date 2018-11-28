West Central student arrested for threatening school
HENDERSON COUNTY- A West Central High School student has been arrested for disorderly conduct related to a school threat.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Steven Haynes, on Wednesday, November 28 at 2:00 p.m. deputies arrested the juvenile in connection with a threat made to the West Central School.
They say the sheriff’s office was made aware of the threat over the school’s Thanksgiving break.
After interviewing several witnesses police decided to make an arrest.
“The juvenile is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, Mary Davis. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the School for their cooperation and assistance with the investigation. Disorderly Conduct-School Threat charge is a class 4 felony which carries a sentence of 1 to 4 years in the Department of Corrections and a fine up to $25,000. No other information is being released at this time”