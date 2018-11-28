× Weekend system still on track to drop rain than snow

Its been more clouds than sun today as temperatures are back in the 20s for daytime highs. This makes it the 3rd consecutive of temperatures staying below the freezing mark. That will change as early as tomorrow as another weather system is still set to arrive by the start of the weekend.

The clouds will linger through the night with no worse than some brief light snow or flurries mainly for areas north of the Quad Cities.

Temperatures will finally climb above freezing for the rest of the work week as the steering winds become zonal or more west to east. However, this flow combined with the snow-covered ground will keep the clouds intact during this period.

Our next weather system is still on track to drop rain than snow by the time Saturday arrives. The amount of rainfall is the big concern as amounts could top over an inch with the heaviest of the rain expected that morning. Add that to the heavy snowfall on the ground and you have the risk for minor flooding around drainage areas as well creeks and rivers.

Still keeping an eye on that system for early next week. Morning model run had the system completely gone. However, the past two runs it shows it on track. Bottom line, thus far out I’m looking for consistency. I’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

