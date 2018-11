× Village of Fredonia under boil order

FREDONIA, Iowa — The village of Fredonia is under a boil order as of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Officials with the village told News 8 the boil order would last until further notice. It is unclear why the boil order decision was made.

Fredonia is a village near Columbus Junction at the confluence of the Iowa and Cedar Rivers.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.