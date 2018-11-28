× The Moline Foundation celebrates its 65th year event Wednesday

MOLINE- The Moline Foundation, a charitable group that tries to solves issues by providing funding to health and human services, is holding an event Wednesday, November 28th, to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

President and CEO Joy Boruff is coming on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday to talk about the event. It’s called, ‘An Investment in Art,’ and it’s invitation only, happening at the foundation’s offices at 17th and River Drive.

Boruff says a large 6 foot by 9 foot oil painting will be revealed at the offices. They’re also announcing a major arts initiative and the receipt of a large estate gift with an endowment fund. It’s supposed to help three local cultural and historical arts organizations. To learn more about the group, click here.