Tahini products that could be contaminated with Salmonella pulled from shelves

Several tahini products have been recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella was found in a US import sample from the tahini, made by Achdut LTD. of Ariel, Israel, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. From this a recall was issued for all packages and sizes produced between April 7 through May 21.

The recalled Tahini was distributed throughout the world in various stores and online.

Those tahini products are:

Tahini

Whole Tahini

Organic Tahini

Seasoned Tahini

The brand names of the products are:

Achdut

Baron’s

S&F

Pepperwood

Soom

Achva

The container sizes are: 15oz, 16oz, 17.6oz, 635 oz (428g, 454g, 500g, 18Kg), with lot numbers 18-097 to 18-141 or with expiration dates April 7th to May 21st 2020.

According to the FDA, the probable cause for the issue was cross contamination, which is described as “the spread of pathogens from foods, hands, utensils, or food preparation surfaces to another food.”

“The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken,” read the FDA’s statement.

If you bought the Tahini, you are urged to return it to the place where you bought it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 972-3-9068020, Sun-Thu 08:00-17:00 GMT+2.

Symptoms of salmonella usually begin 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. These can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever that last between four and seven days. Most people recover on their own but those who experience persistent diarrhea may need to be hospitalized.

Those at most risk for severe illness include people with weakened immune systems, babies and elderly individuals.