Share Joys Kick-off: Donut eating contest at Moline HS raises thousands for kids in need

MOLINE, Illinois - Students at Moline High School kicked off their annual Share Joys fundraising campaign with a donut eating contest on November 28.

The event raised more than $12,500 dollars. It is the first of many events that will take place from November 28 through December 7.

The money raised goes towards buying clothes for students and children in the Moline community who need them.

Students have been sharing the joy through this fundraiser since 1949.

Last year alone, the week's events raised more than $46,000, which allowed for clothing to be bought for about 275 children.