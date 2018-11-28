Michigan college to fight active shooters with hockey pucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCHESTER, Mich. — A Michigan college is using an unconventional weapon to help in an active shooter situation.

Officials at Oakland University are handing out hockey pucks to students and teachers.

The school has a no-weapons policy, so the university police chief suggested using hockey pucks to distract a shooter.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the pucks are also part of a campaign to raise funds to install interior locks on classroom doors. The pucks are imprinted with a number that people can enter on the university's website to donate money toward the new locks.

Officials say fighting with a hockey puck should be the absolute last line of defense.