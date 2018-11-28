Holiday Train returns to the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A train fit for a Christmas celebration was expected to make a stop in the Quad Cities during the first week of December 2018.

The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train makes stops across the U.S. and Canada, displaying live musical performances and spreading a message about world hunger. Local food banks planned to accept donations at each stop to help feed the hungry during the holiday season.

According to the train schedule, on Sunday, December 2 the train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, December 4 the train will be in Davenport and Clinton at 1:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., respectfully.

