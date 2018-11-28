The Geneseo girls improve to 6-0 after a 55-36 win at Alleman. Hannah Himmelman led the way for the Lady Leafs with 12 points and 8 rebounds.
Geneseo improves to 6-0 with road win at Alleman
-
The Score – Week 6
-
The Score Week 4
-
The Score Week 3
-
The Score Week 8
-
The Score Week 2
-
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
The Score – Week 9
-
The Score Week 1
-
Iowa Basketball, Studnent-Athletes from Alleman and Fulton head to next level, Geneseo beats Alleman GBB, Sterling ready for Montini
-
Alleman boys race past Kewanee
-
-
Sportscast September 15th, 2018
-
Moline Volleyball, Orion Volleyball, Geneseo Soccer
-
Geneseo Volleyball stays red hot