Davenport woman's multiple insurance claims lead to fraud charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A 29-year-old Davenport woman is facing four charges of fraud after attempting to present false information on insurance claims.

According to an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Tershera Harris,29, of Davenport, Iowa, is facing a total of 5 charges

Two counts of presenting false information on an insurance claim (Class D Felony)

Two counts of Insurance Fraud -Presenting false information on an insurance application (Class D Felony),

One count of ongoing criminal conduct (Class B Felony)

Police say they began their investigation back in February 2018. They say Harris submitted multiple fraudulent insurance applications and insurance claims to different insurance companies trying to get insurance money under false pretenses.

After their investigation police issued a warrant for Harris on November 9, and Rock Island Police arrested her on November 26.

Harris is currently locked up in the Rock Island County Jail awaiting extradition to Scott County, Iowa. Her trial will be set at a future date.