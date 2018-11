Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Iowa -- A school bus taking dozens of students home got stuck in a ditch.

The bus was carrying about 50 students from North Scott Elementary School. The driver was turning around in the 2800 block of Great River Road when it slid in the ditch around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 28.

There were no injuries reported.

The driver was able to get the bus moving again once it was pulled out.