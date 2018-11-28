Augie Basketball beats UW Stevens point in OT, Augie WBB Falls to UW Whitewater, Sterling GBB Wins, Alleman Wrestling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Augustana Men's Basketball scores a come from behind win over #4 UW-Stevens Point 86-84 in overtime. This is the fourth straight win over the Pointers for the Vikings. Augustana Women fall to #17 UW-Whitewater 75-67. Izzy Anderson scores 37 setting a school record in the loss.

Sterling Girls Basketball wins their 4th straight with a 50-35 win over Winnebago. The Golden Warriors had 50 Rebounds in the game.

Alleman Wrestling finishes their dual against Monmouth-Roseville with 5 straight pins to win 72-6.