Woman accused of pouring gas on man and setting him aflame
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have accused a woman of pouring gasoline on a man and setting him aflame in a suburb of Des Moines.
Police say Cuesta grabbed a gas container outside a Clive home on Oct. 18 and tried to splash gas on the man. Then she approached him again, poured gas on the front of his clothing and used a lighter to start the blaze.
The man was treated at an area hospital and then transferred to a burn center at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
41.606087 -93.772360