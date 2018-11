× Vandalism reported at Frozen Landing ice rink in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Vandalism has been reported at Bettendorf’s ice rink “Frozen Landing.”

A post on the City of Bettendorf’s Facebook page┬ásaid that someone had been vandalizing the lighted tree near the rink.

Police are working with the Parks & Recreation Department, but are also asking for tips from the public.

If you see anything suspicious when Frozen Landing isn’t open, you’re asked to call 911.