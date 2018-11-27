× Tracking another weather maker by the weekend

Unfortunately, the bright skies we’ve been seeing today is certainly not putting a dent in the cold out there as the snow-covered ground will hold temperatures around the 20 degree mark. Not much wind out there either but its just enough to keep those wind chills near zero. Wind chills will remain such overnight as temperatures will dip in the single digits.

Today will be the brightest day we’ll see for a while as several disturbances will be tracking across the Midwest. At the same time, temperatures will climb their way above the freezing mark starting on Thursday with highs in the 30s possibly topping 40 by Saturday.

By Thursday night into Friday morning the first disturbance will try to squeeze out a brief light mix of sleet, and light snow. This is quite unorganized and more isolated in coverage.

The next arrives on Saturday. This is looking more and more as a rain maker area wide before changing to a light rain and snow mix late that night into Sunday morning. The track is the key on this one, but the models have been quite consistent in its path keeping it all rain.

By Monday is the one to keep an eye on. Models are still half and half as either another rain maker or snow producer. Once again, the track will be the key so stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

