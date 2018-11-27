× Robbery suspect accused of assaulting two people before leading police on chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people were assaulted during an armed robbery, according to Davenport police.

A man, later identified as 35-year-old Torrie Roberts assaulted a man and a woman in the 600 block of Wilkes Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. While armed with a handgun he “took items belonging to one of the victims.”

Police said he took off in a vehicle and was later located near 2nd Street and Warren Street. Officers tried to pull him over, but the vehicle fled over the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island.

The vehicle wound up crashing and the driver ran from police, said the statement. Roberts was then found hiding in a back yard and was taken into custody.

He was held at the Rock Island County Jail pending charges of first degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and first-degree felony eluding.

There were no reported injuries.