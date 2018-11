Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- There's about $15,000 dollars more support for pancreatic cancer patients in the Quad Cities.

The "Dr. Brent Ohl Strong Pancreatic Cancer Support Endowment." received a $15,000 check today November 27.

Dr. Brent's foundation helps fund non-medical expenses for patient's families, like meals, gas and hotel costs.

The foundation was set up by Peggy Ohl who lost her husband to pancreatic cancer in 2016.

The money was raised through the "UnityPoint Health-Trinity Health Foundation."