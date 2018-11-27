In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chilly Day Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to heat things up with a seasonal staple - chili.

On November 27th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a great basic chili recipe (below). Click the video above to see some of her ideas to make this chili uniquely yours:

Chilly Day Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds beef round roast, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1 onion, diced

2 (14.5 oz.) cans chili beans

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (15.5 oz.) jar salsa

2 cups frozen corn

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 dash salt

1 dash pepper

Directions

COMBINE all ingredients in a slow cooker and COOK on high for 6 hours, or on low for 8-9 hours. SERVE with shredded cheese, avocado, cilantro, green onions, or Greek yogurt.