In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chilly Day Chili

Posted 5:38 am, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39AM, November 27, 2018

It's time to heat things up with a seasonal staple - chili.

On November 27th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a great basic chili recipe (below). Click the video above to see some of her ideas to make this chili uniquely yours:

Chilly Day Chili

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beef round roast, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 (14.5 oz.) cans chili beans
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (15.5 oz.) jar salsa
  • 2 cups frozen corn
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 dash salt
  • 1 dash pepper

Directions

COMBINE all ingredients in a slow cooker and COOK on high for 6 hours, or on low for 8-9 hours. SERVE with shredded cheese, avocado, cilantro, green onions, or Greek yogurt.