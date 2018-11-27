In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chilly Day Chili

It's time to heat things up with a seasonal staple - chili.
On November 27th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a great basic chili recipe (below). Click the video above to see some of her ideas to make this chili uniquely yours:
Chilly Day Chili
Ingredients
- 2 pounds beef round roast, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 (14.5 oz.) cans chili beans
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15.5 oz.) jar salsa
- 2 cups frozen corn
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 dash salt
- 1 dash pepper
Directions
COMBINE all ingredients in a slow cooker and COOK on high for 6 hours, or on low for 8-9 hours. SERVE with shredded cheese, avocado, cilantro, green onions, or Greek yogurt.