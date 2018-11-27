IDOT gives updates on status of I-74

QUAD CITIES- IDOT says Interstate 74 in Knox County has proved extra difficult to clear.

IDOT says the Knoxville yard will maintain a presence on I-74.

“Staff will work on the areas that have loosened up and treat to prevent refreeze until we can hit it hard again after daybreak. It should be clean at some point tomorrow during the day.”

“The area in question did get over a foot of snow and because of all the cars and trucks stuck in this area, we could not get it cleaned off and with all the truck traffic it became approximately 3 inches of hard packed ice. Our crews treated it yesterday but were not able to remove the snow and ice. We treated the area more heavily again this morning and hopefully, with the sun we will have better luck.”

