× Driver airlifted to hospital after T-bone collision

DAVENPORT, Iowa- a 36-year-old Iowa City man was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a T-bone car collision.

On November 27, around 9:05 a.m. police received a call about a car accident on 110th Avenue and 130th Street involving a dodge ram with a trailer and a four-door Volkswagen.

The truck was driven by a 48-year-old man from Davenport and the Volkswagen by a 36-year-old Iowa City man.

After an investigation police say the Volkswagen failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge Ram, causing a “T-Bone” type collision.

The intersection has stop signs for traffic traveling east and west, but not north and south. The Volkswagon was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram and two passengers were not injured and police say they refused medical treatment.