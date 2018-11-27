Coffee Break: Eric Sorensen learns about blood donation at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Giving Tuesday, November 27, Eric Sorensen visited the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

According to their website, the blizzard caused cancellations of a couple planned blood drives, increasing their need for donors.

Kirby Winn, the center's public relations manager, said giving blood is about a 45 to 60 minute commitment. They accept all blood types. To donate blood, one must have a form of ID or Donor ID, be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old.

