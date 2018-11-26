× You’re not doing it right: shoveling tips from Genesis

QUAD CITIES- Just one day after the November blizzard, Genesis Medical Center tells WQAD they have dealt with; four people with chest pain from shoveling, at least one heart attack, and several patients with broken bones and dislocations from falls on the ice.

Genesis West is also reporting several patients that fell, and in Silvis, one chest pain patient, one hand injury patient related to snowmobile use and Several more with injuries from falls.

So to prevent injury while clearing show, Dr. Dierks and Genesis Health suggest the following tips: