Winter storm slows travel at Quad City International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Frustrated passengers waited in long lines Monday, trying to figure out what their next move would be after dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at the Quad City International Airport.

On November 26, the morning after the blizzard blew through the area, only half a dozen flights were cancelled out the Quad Cities.

However, passengers were likely to be met with additional delays and cancellations when if they had a successful flight to a connecting flight to places like Chicago, where thousands of additional flights were grounded.

Now airlines are working with passengers to accommodate them, as airport crews clean up the mess left behind by the snow.