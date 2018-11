× South Rock Island Township is giving away free winter essentials

ROCK ISLAND- Due to an unusually high number of donated items, South Rock Island Township is having a free all day giveaway.

They say they will have clothing, coats and other winter essentials.

The giveaway will be on Tuesday, November 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Please help us get the word out to your friends and neighbors.-Grace Diaz Shirk