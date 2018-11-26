Click here for school closings

Road conditions update southeast of the Quad Cities

Posted 6:50 am, November 26, 2018

US 67 southbound, WQAD Photo

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office offered a road conditions update Monday morning, as crews worked to clear several inches of snow from the roadways.

As of 6:45 a.m., here are the latest conditions in the Mercer County, Warren County, Knox County area:

  • Illinois Route 164 near the Warren and Knox County line is blocked
  • Illinois Route 164 is blocked west of Monmouth
  • US 67 near Alexis is blocked between the 2 and 4 mile Y
  • US 67 to Macomb is open but not cleared
  • US 34 between Monmouth and Galesburg is open
  • Illinois Route 135 may be impassable