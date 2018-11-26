Road conditions update southeast of the Quad Cities
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office offered a road conditions update Monday morning, as crews worked to clear several inches of snow from the roadways.
As of 6:45 a.m., here are the latest conditions in the Mercer County, Warren County, Knox County area:
- Illinois Route 164 near the Warren and Knox County line is blocked
- Illinois Route 164 is blocked west of Monmouth
- US 67 near Alexis is blocked between the 2 and 4 mile Y
- US 67 to Macomb is open but not cleared
- US 34 between Monmouth and Galesburg is open
- Illinois Route 135 may be impassable