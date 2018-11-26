Masked bank robber steals money from Davenport credit union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police are asking for help to catch a masked bank robber.

On Friday, November 23 around 5:30 p.m., a person walked into DuTrac Community Credit Union on Kimberly Road. According to police, the person said he had a weapon and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a full camouflage mask, green sweatshirt and jeans.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or call the Davenport Police Department.