Man involved in Moline standoff to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A man was expected in court, two days after being involved in a standoff with police.

Police said 27-year-old Christian Ramirez waved a gun at neighbors off 16th Street near 19th Avenue on Saturday, November 24.

Ramirez fled to his own house once police arrived on scene. Police said he refused to come outside after police asked him to. The Moline - East Moline Crisis Containment Unit was called to the house.

Eventually Ramirez walked out and surrendered.

Ramirez was held at the Rock Island County Jail awaiting charges.