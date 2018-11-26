Man caught after Geneseo child porn sting, multiple victims affected
GENESEO- Tristan Blank, 21, has been arrested in a child porn sting after he arranged to meet with an officer posing as a juvenile.
According to the Geneseo Police on November 14, they arrested Blank after he met with an undercover officer posing as a minor. Police say Blank had the intent of engaging in sexual activities with the “minor”.
Mr. Blank is being charged with:
- solicitation of child pornography
- solicitation of a minor
- traveling to meet a minor
- grooming, and sexual abuse of a minor
The investigation continues as officers say they have identified numerous juveniles who may also be victims.
Chief Casey Disterhoft says:
“Officers of the Geneseo Police Department, Kewanee Police Department, and the Illinois State Police will be continuing this investigation in an attempt to determine the extent of this incident. Anyone with additional information or concerns please contact Detective Sergeant Benjamin Sleaford at the Geneseo Police Department, 309-944-5141.”