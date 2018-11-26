× Man caught after Geneseo child porn sting, multiple victims affected

GENESEO- Tristan Blank, 21, has been arrested in a child porn sting after he arranged to meet with an officer posing as a juvenile.

According to the Geneseo Police on November 14, they arrested Blank after he met with an undercover officer posing as a minor. Police say Blank had the intent of engaging in sexual activities with the “minor”.

Mr. Blank is being charged with:

solicitation of child pornography solicitation of a minor traveling to meet a minor grooming, and sexual abuse of a minor

The investigation continues as officers say they have identified numerous juveniles who may also be victims.

Chief Casey Disterhoft says: