× Deputies stop 13-year-old girl driving van at 100 mph in Iowa

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old joyrider led officers on a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph in eastern Iowa.

She and five other young people in the van were taken into custody early Sunday, November 25 after the minivan was stopped on the west side of Davenport.

Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns says the chase began in Blue Grass after the minivan was spotted by an officer checking a report of vehicle break-ins. Jahns says the minivan was stolen in Rock Island, Illinois.

Scott County sheriff’s deputies stopped the minivan by using deflation devices to puncture all four tires, according to Jahns’ statement.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the incident, were treated and released.

The 13-year-old driver was held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. One adult in the vehicle, 18-year-old Dramya Holt, was taken to the Scott County Jail and was held on $11,000 bond. She was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree attempted burglary. The other people in the car were between 13 years old and 15 years old and were all released to their parents with pending charges.