Crimestoppers’ Wheel of Misfortune: Michael Lewis

MOLINE, Illinois -- Each week the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities spin the "Wheel of Misfortune" to determine which wanted person will be highlighted.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $500 reward.

On Wednesday, November 21, the wheel landed on Michael Lewis.

Lewis, a 31-year-old man, is described as bald with brown eyes, standing five-feet, one inch tall, and weighing 205 pounds.

He is wanted for six counts of parole violation and five warrants.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers or use their new free app.