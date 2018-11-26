× Couple of disturbances we’re tracking later this week

The historic snow event has come and gone around the area as skies will slowly improve overnight into tomorrow morning. Snow-covered ground will enhance the coldest air so far this season with overnight lows in the single digits.

By Tuesday, a bright but cold day will be highlighted with daytime highs only in the lower 20s with just enough wind to produce single digit wind chills.

Temperatures will improve in the days ahead with upper 20s on Wednesday replaced with 30s starting on Thursday.

After Thursday is where I see a couple of weather disturbances passing through the area. The first may produce a passing flurry Thursday night with the second a rain or a rain/snow mix on Saturday.

Looking even further, by this time next week is another snow maker to keep on eye on. It will cross over a portion of the Midwest. Track will be the key. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

